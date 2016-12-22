Battle lines drawn as MPs recalled to pass electoral laws

Politics and policy

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi. PHOTO | FILE

A fresh round of political fighting is expected in the National Assembly this morning when MPs reconvene for a special session that Speaker Justin Muturi has called to push through controversial amendments to the electoral laws.

A similar session on Tuesday ended in disarray after opposition MPs stormed the dispatch box and attempted to take away the Mace, inviting a similar response from their Jubilee opponents.

If passed, the controversial amendments will, among others, allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct manual voter identification and tallying where technology has failed.

Cord and Jubilee legislators, who had bitter exchanges on Tuesday, are expected in parliament today for a potentially explosive session that will be informed by the separate strategies the protagonists laid out in yesterday’s meetings.

Tempers flared last evening at an emergency meeting called by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, forcing IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba to call for a bipartisan approach to the changes in electoral laws.

Mr Chiloba and Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) chief executive Francis Wangusi were forced to temporarily withdraw from the committee proceedings as Cord and Jubilee members engaged in procedural arguments.

“I am glad you invited us to come back because of what transpired in the House yesterday (Tuesday). Matter of election is of interest to every Kenyan and we must all be on the same page,” Mr Chiloba said, adding that the commission wanted to see a more bipartisan approach to addressing issues at hand.

“That is what we really hoped for, but looking at body language of members of the committee, I am a bit worried that we will not achieve that,” he said as he excused himself to allow the committee reach consensus.

The committee had summoned Mr Chiloba and Mr Wangusi to explain why 502 locations cannot be connected to the telecommunications network ahead of the August 8, 2017 General Election. Mr Chiloba had two weeks ago told the committee that the 502 locations have no connectivity.

MPs Tom Kajwang, Fred Outa, David Ochieng and Dan Maanzo insisted that the committee must retreat to consider whether a report was produced during an earlier meeting with IEBC during which the manual voter identification and result transmission was allegedly sanctioned.

The emergency committee meeting took place even as Mr Muturi was locked in a day-long meeting with Solicitor General Njee Muturi within the precincts of Parliament.

President Uhuru Kenyatta summoned his Jubilee troops to State House to strategise on how to beat the Cord brigade whose co-principals Raila Odinga, Moses Wetangula and Kalonzo Musyoka were in a separate strategy meeting at Capitol Hill. Both parties are said to have taken hardline positions with each side determined to have their way.

Today’s recall of the House comes a day after Cord stopped Jubilee from effecting any change to the Electoral Laws (Amendment) Act, 2016.