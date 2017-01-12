Bear market pulls NSE 20 share index to eight-year low

Money Markets

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) 20-share index Wednesday fell to a eight-year low of 3,047 points, saddled by a dip in blue chip counters that are the main drivers of activity at the bourse.

The index’s fall to the level last seen on October 28, 2009 left investors Sh110 billion worse off in just a week and a half of trading this year.

The market cap (the value of all shares listed at the exchange) stood at Sh1.82 trillion Wednesday compared to Sh1.93 trillion at the beginning of the year, extending the pain for investors who had to contend with a Sh120 billion erosion of their wealth last year.

On Wednesday, the bourse shed 36 points or 1.2 per cent of market capitalisation after only five counters recorded share price gains out of the 63 that actively trade at the exchange.

“The market-cap weighed indices continued on their losing streak dragged down by price dips across most large caps,” said Standard Investment Bank in their daily share market report.

Cigarette maker BAT share price fell by the largest margin of 5.6 per cent to close at Sh850.

Beer maker EABL, another blue chip, is currently trading at a three year low of Sh223. The brewer so far stands as the worst performing big cap counter at the bourse this year, having shed nine per cent since December 30.

Safaricom closed Wednesday’s trading at a five-month low of Sh18, having shed 1.1 per cent in the day and six per cent since the year began.

The telecom firm’s good performance in 2016 was one of the few bright spots in the market, helping investors gain some respite from the paper losses they made in the other segments of the market such as banking and manufacturing.

Safaricom was the most traded share Wednesday, mainly by foreign investors, accounting for half of the day’s market turnover of Sh578.9 million.

Co-operative Bank topped the list of losers in the banking counters having shed 3.6 per cent to close the day at Sh12.15 while Equity bank was down 2.7 per cent to close at a three-month low of Sh26.75 a share.

The NSE has struggled to shake off a bear run that has now persisted for nearly two years, forcing investors to seek higher returns in alternative investment options such as fixed income.