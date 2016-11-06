Beat the competition by creating a unique and relevant product

Magazines

A successful example of the creation of a completely new type of product was Chrysler’s launch of the minivan in 1983. PHOTO | FILE

Gold Crown Beverages Limited, a subsidiary of Kenyan beverage company Kericho Gold, has launched new, youth friendly tea products such as ‘‘hangover tea’’ in a bid to appeal to the one in ten people who typically go to work with a hangover on any given day, and as often as twice a week, according to research by a UK alcohol education foundation, Drinkaware.

In doing so, Gold Crown Beverages is looking to create brand relevance to its target market.

“With these products, we have not only filled the gap in the market by bringing young people on board, but also added a human face to the tea drinking experience by combining the power of colour, taste and rich aroma to bring a ‘‘feel good’’ moment in a cup of tea, positively impacting consumers’ attitude,” said Fahim Ahamed, the Managing Director for Gold Crown Beverages (Kenya) Ltd.

‘‘Our products are unique, fresh and bring the desired wow factor in the sector, appealing to the youth who have a taste for cool products.’’

The company is thus setting itself apart in the market with the introduction of entirely new products based on new product concepts, which has been shown to produce a better competitive edge.

“The most common basis of competition is to win the brand preference battle with a ‘my brand is better than your brand’ strategy in well-established categories and sub categories.

Most marketing budgets are allocated in this direction and generate no discernible change in sales or market share: none. There is simply too much market inertia,” said David Allen Aaker, Professor Emeritus at the University of California and author of the book Brand Relevance: Making Competitors Irrelevant.

“The second basis of competition is to win the brand relevance competition by creating new categories or sub-categories for which competitors are irrelevant and by building barriers that make it hard for them to become relevant. Winning this second competitive arena is the only way to gain real growth.”

A successful example of the creation of a completely new type of product was the launch by Chrysler in 1983 of the minivan. At the time, no car was suitable for the whole family and the carrying of goods, making Chrysler’s minivan the first vehicle designed as a big cargo volume family car.

‘‘When the battle lines were drawn, Lee said yes, the minivan that Lacocca built stood apart from other cars in several important ways,” said

Bennett Bidwell, a then top marketing executive who worked with Lido Anthony “Lee” Iacocca the then CEO of Chrysler Corporation, in a 1994 interview with Fortune magazine.

“For starters, its appeal is based almost entirely on utility, not style or marketing. In shape, function, and mechanical layout it signifies a genuine breakthrough in efficiency. Its high roof makes it easy to enter, and its blend of truck-like seating with carlike handling makes it easy to manoeuvre.”

In its first year, Chrysler sold over 200,000 minivans, with its truck sales soaring 160 per cent over the same period the previous year because of the minivans.

So successful were they that their competitors Ford Motor Company and General Motors Corporation unveiled their own minivan models.