Beauty business nets pretty cash for former corporate financier

Ciku Wamae, the founder of Ciku Beauty Limited. The company specialises in high-end beauty and hair products. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

‘‘Being the only child, I learn everything from mama. I learn how to be disciplined from mummy, how to be fun from mummy… technically I learn everything from her. She is a good parent.’’

Those are not this writer’s words but those of 10-year-old Caelyn Ng’ang’a – daughter of Ciku Wamae of Ciku Beauty.

Ciku was recently feted among the Business Daily’s Top 40 Under 40 most influential women in Kenya. She has created a multi-million shilling beauty empire from her old passion of make-up and hair styling, making her brand trade among the big fish in the industry.

“I have made her aware of Ciku Beauty,” says Ciku of her daughter.

“She wants to be the brand’s manager when she grows up. I’d love to let her carry on with it, that’s her own dream. I would not want to push her but if that is what she wants that’s fine.”

Ciku Beauty specialises in beauty and hair products. Her high-end brand basket comprises facial cosmetics including high definition (HD) foundation, crème foundation, lipsticks, lip-gloss, loose powder, blotting powder, blush, eyebrow powder and makeup brushes — all produced in the US.

Ms Wamae, 39, is a single mother- of -one. It is when she is pursuing her passion, something she would have gone in line, hook and sinker long ago were it not for her “stone-age” folks.

“I am old school. My parents wanted me to be a doctor or a banker. If I was growing up now I would go straight to beauty school,” says Ciku.

Ciku is an International Finance Masters graduate from Manchester Metropolitan University, with an undergraduate degree in Economics and History from the University of Nairobi.

Born in Kenya before moving to the UK in 2003, Ciku was just your ordinary woman named after what former President Daniel Moi would use in reference to the country – Wanjiku (coined to Ciku).

Before leaving the country she was an Equity analyst at AIG investments. Her most recent job was a consultant in investment management at Morgan Stanley in the UK. She has also worked with State Street and KPMG London.

Being the black woman that she is, Ms Wamae said that she had tried several cosmetic brands that would only oxidise and backfire on her.

“You walk to a counter and the product looks perfect on you, two hours later you are red!” said Ms Wamae.

“The products would react on my skin since they have not been stabilised.”