Beef exporters get major boost in new foot and mouth vaccine

Kenya’s quest to export beef to Europe has received a major boost after a new livestock vaccine, which researchers say will contain foot and mouth disease, was unveiled in the country.

The Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute (Kevevapi) said Wednesday that the first batch of the oil-based foot and mouth vaccine was ready ahead of commercial rollout.

Livestock principal secretary Andrew Tuimur said the new vaccine would boost farmers’ incomes across the country by reducing the crisis of the foot and mouth disease.

“I am confident that the oil-based foot and mouth vaccine will improve livestock production and access to national, regional and international markets,” said Mr Tuimur at a sensitisation workshop on the new vaccine at the Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Research Organisation.

Kenyan beef and live animals have restricted entry into the European Union (EU) market because of the disease that is endemic in the country.

Official figures estimate livestock diseases rob the agriculture sector of Sh24 billion in economic losses attributed to reduced market access, decreased productivity and deaths.

“Preventive vaccination has high economic returns for serious livestock diseases such as foot and mouth as they lower production losses and allow livestock to meet sanitary requirements as demanded by our trading partners,” said Mr Tuimur.

Kalro acting CEO Jane Wachira said the vaccine would give a huge boost to Kenya’s livestock markets, eventually beefing up efforts to promote beef and animal products from the country to enter into the highly regulated EU market for the first time.

Dr Wachira said the vaccine is an improved version of the existing one, which is also water-based, citing its “long immunity period and a longer shelf life”.

“It is cost-effective as it confers long immunity of six to 12 months and the frequency of vaccination is once or twice per year,” said Dr Wachira.

The water based vaccine is administered at a cost of Sh120 per dose but at three times a year. The new vaccine goes for Sh200 per dose but Dr Wachira said the agency is looking to bring it down to Sh160.

The Kenyan livestock sector plays an important role among communities contributing to food and cash needs of the farmers while providing employment to more than 10 million people in East Africa.

The sector contributes an estimated 12 per cent of GDP, which is 40 per cent of the agricultural GDP in Kenya, according to official figures.

The vaccine for the trans-boundary foot and mouth disease has been developed after three years of trial and testing.