Belly dancing your way to a flat stomach

Magazines

The instructor, Azin Shariat, leads the session and regularly walks around the class to check on the progress of her students. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

As exotic music plays in the background, the dancers shimmy, their chests lift, hips slide sideways and then their chests drop.

This is a belly dancing class that is now inviting fitness enthusiasts to tone their abdomens, thighs, backs and arms, in a fun, easy way.

The dance, which has its origins in the Middle East, is becoming popular as fitness trainers incorporate it in workout routines.

The instructor, Azin Shariat, leads the session and regularly walks around the class to check on the progress of her students, especially when she is teaching new dance moves. Azin tells her students “to loosen up and let the body move naturally.

Drenched in sweat

Learners lift one hip up, move it to the side, down and then back to the centre, while switching the motion from one side to the other. This horizontal figure eight movement with the hips tones the muscles around the mid-section of the body leading to an improved posture. It also eases back pains caused by straining or aging.

One should not be fooled by the slow moves; as a first-timer I was drenched in sweat after just a few minutes.

“The routine goes from fluid movements and undulations (waves) to more rapid movements including shimmies and hits. This combination of movements can make for a beautiful dance performance and a great work out for the body.

Movements such as the belly roll can work out your abdominals specifically if it is practised every day,” says Azin, a professional belly dancer.

Hip exercise

Azin says the hip circle is a great exercise for the oblique and glute muscles, while the figure of eights can be used to target the the entire length of the abdomen, on either side of the umbilicus— commonly referred to as ‘abs’.

The oblique muscles are also located on the abdomen, while the glute set is located on the butt and help move the thigh.

The hip circle movements also help dancers develop core and muscle strength.

“If belly dancing is practised vigorously and regularly, and teamed up with a good diet then it can be effective in weight loss,” she says.