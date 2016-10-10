Ben Gethi links death threat to Waiguru dossier

Politics and policy

A key suspect in the suspect in the Sh791 million NYS theft case has reported threats to his life over “confidential” information in his possession that he claims could place former Devolution secretary Anne Waiguru at the centre of the scam.

Businessman Ben Gethi on Monday reported the threats at Parklands Police Station, Nairobi, after an unidentified motorbike rider dropped a leaflet alluding to his appearance at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) last week where he said he had evidence on claims he made against Ms Waiguru.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission absolved Ms Waiguru of wrongdoing relating to the saga. However, the former minister is set to appear before the MPs this week to tell her side of the story.

In the statement to the police, the business claims that “a motor cyclist left a death threat note with his driver addressed to him relating to statements he made during the PAC summons”.

The complaint, seen by the Business Daily, is dated October 10 and was entered as OB number 2 at the police station.

“Ben, come Tuesday we will be watching you closely. Whatever you have which you will give to those people at Parliament which does not concern you but concerns others let it not reach them. If the information reaches them, then something will have to be done even if you think they will protect you. We know where to get your loved ones,” read the threat written in Swahili.

Mr Gethi told the PAC last week that he had in his possession communication between investigators and the former CS showing alleged tampering with investigations.

He also made reference to bank deposit slips which he said formed the basis of his trial in court and has also demanded proof of his relationship with Ms Josephine Kabura who was the first to implicate Ms Waiguru as a potential beneficiary of the scam.