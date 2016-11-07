Betting sites see record wagering on US presidential election

Politics and policy

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. The vast majority of big-dollar political betting occurs outside America. PHOTO | AFP

The raucous, passionate and unpredictable 2016 US presidential election is on track to notch another distinction: the most wagered-upon political event ever.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

With many opinion polls showing a tight race just one day before Tuesday's election, record numbers of bettors are pouring millions into online platforms from Ireland to Iowa in the hope of capturing a financial windfall from a victory by Democrat Hillary Clinton or Republican Donald Trump.

UK-based internet betting exchange Betfair said on Sunday its "Next President" market was set to become the most traded it had ever seen and expected to surpass even Brexit, the contentious UK referendum to leave the European Union.

By Sunday, roughly $130 million had been traded on who will become the next US president, compared with $159 million on the Brexit referendum, Betfair spokeswoman Naomi Totten said.

The amount bet so far on the 2016 contest dwarfs the roughly $50 million laid on the 2012 race.

"We think it is because (of) how raw the Brexit (vote) is in people's minds - they're not convinced yet that it's a done deal," Totten said.

Most polls leading into Britain's June 23 referendum predicted Britons would choose to remain in the EU. Instead, they voted to leave by a 52 per cent to 48 percent margin.

Betfair's "Next President" market was by far the largest of more than 70 markets on the site related to the U.S. election.

As of Friday, some $140 million has been put into play on markets ranging from who will win the popular vote to how many states each party will carry.

On Ireland's Paddy Power, which merged with Betfair earlier this year, the US presidential election "is definitely on course to be the biggest political event," said spokesman Féilim Mac An Iomaire. The site has had about $4.38 million bet on the race so far.

For Paddy Power, sporting events remain the site's "bread and butter," with politics more of a "niche market," Mac An Iomaire said. Nonetheless, he expects the 2016 race to be among the top 10-most-traded events on the site.

Even people with no knowledge of politics know who Trump is, said Mac An Iomaire said, explaining the runaway popularity of the US election in betting markets. "Trump is such a huge celebrity."

Ladbrokes, a UK-based gambling company, said about 5 million pounds, or a little over $6 million, had been bet on the 2016 presidential election since its markets on the race opened four years ago.

A Ladbrokes spokesman said that amount was "at least double" the amount wagered on the 2012 election.