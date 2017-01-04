Big test for insurers in new regime of covering imports

Magazines

Cargo containers at the port of Mombasa. PHOTO | FILE

The implementation of Section 20, Cap 487 of the Insurance Act effective January, 2017 is a milestone. It stipulates that all commercial imports must be insured locally effective January 1.

In 2014 and 2015, the port of Mombasa handled an average of 68 per cent local cargo destined for the Kenyan market. Within the same period, marine insurance premiums that were taken out were Sh2.7 billion and Sh2.9 billion respectively.

The local marine insurance industry is estimated to be worth Sh23 billion and this will continue to increase with the anticipated increased cargo volumes through the port of Mombasa.

It is estimated that between 2008 and 2015, the East Africa region repatriated an average of $425 million (Sh43 billion) to offshore insurers in premiums. The governments of East Africa have, therefore, been losing a significant amount of revenue during this period.

The Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) conducted a study in 2011 that showed that 69 per cent of importers did not insure cargo because they assume that the consignment should be insured by the consignor.

The study further showed that 79 per cent of imports to East Africa are not covered while 64 per cent of exports are not covered.

A comparative study shows that imports to Dubai and the UK that are not covered account for 39 per cent and 45 per cent respectively.

However, all exports from Dubai and UK are covered. In general, goods in transit have a higher preference when taking policies. The final destination of the goods was cited as a driving factor on whether to take insurance or not.

To effectively implement marine insurance, the insurance industry must demonstrate both financial and technical capacity to undertake marine insurance locally. The industry must satisfy supply and demand to ensure that local marine is readily accessible.

Another major concern of shippers is price competitiveness of the products that are locally available. The distinguishing factor will be based on scope of cover, nature of cargo, sum insured, excess or deductibles, volume of business and claim settlement experience.

Claims settlement and service level agreement must be clearly stipulated while procuring local marine insurance.

The test for insurers will be in the time it takes to settle claims and ensuring that the importer incurs very minimal cost in the process. The cost of insurance locally must not increase the current logistics costs which are some of the highest in the world.

Moreover, automation will be a determining factor in the successful implementation of the law as directed by the National Treasury.

Without connectivity with existing systems such as TradeNet and Simba system, cargo owners will face an uphill task while acquiring local marine insurance.