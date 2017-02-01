Bill roots for replacement of AFC with farmers’ bank

Politics and policy

The Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC) could be abolished if Parliament passes a Bill proposing its replacement by a banking institution.

Yatta MP Francis Mwangangi has proposed the establishment of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) , which he says will boost farmers’ access to financing.

“The main function of the bank is to facilitate access to ownership of land for the development of agricultural purposes. This is done through the provision of financial services to farmers,” he said in the Agricultural Development Bank Bill 2016.

Mr Mwangangi said the AFC had selectively benefited a fraction of farmers, locking out others who rely on agriculture as a source of livelihood.

“AFC as it is has been abused, does selective financial provision to farmers and has limitations as far as engaging other interested credit providers is concerned,” he told the National Assembly Committee on Agriculture on Tuesday.

Under the Bill, ADB will be headquartered in Nairobi and operate offices in counties to provide financial services to farmers and mobilise private sector finance for the agricultural sector.

The bank’s funds will include money appropriated by the National Assembly , gifts, grants, donations, endowments as well as fees for services rendered.

The Bill demands that upon commencement of the Act, all assets, funds, resources and other immovable property initially belonging to the corporation be transferred to the bank.