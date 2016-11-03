Blown-up photos stitched to perfection

Magazines

Cushions by Kangarui. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Rui Stalph loves colour and wildlife and she has perfected the art of blending nature in her bold tribal decorative home accessories.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

For those who are less anxious about adding boldness to rooms, she says throw pillows revamp spaces especially when repainting, re-carpeting or replacing the couch is not possible.

Bold-patterned throw pillows are certainly one of the simplest ways to change the feeling of a room. If the pillow doesn’t work in the living room, you can always move it to the study.

Born in Japan and brought up in Nakuru, Rui has grown up enjoying safaris to national parks and she has always wanted to blend wildlife with people’s lifestyle.

But it was not until she completed her IT studies abroad that she decided to try her hand in interior décor, launching Kangarui brand his year. So far, she says the reception to her bold pillows has been great.

Rui uses the photos she takes randomly and edits them using various computer softwares to come-up with captivating designs.

Random pictures

“I use the photographs I take and add different colours to them to bring out interesting and vibrant designs that are printed on cotton and vegan suede-satin fabric,” she said.

For Rui, art does not always have to be mounted on walls; it can be in form of a movable item.

“There is a gap in the market for new forms of art and Kenya has a space for fresh ideas and items,” she said.

Her designs are printed onto fabrics by a company in Japan, after her research in Kenya revealed there were no large scale digital fabric printing firms that could produce the quality of detail that her designs needed.

“I got to know about the only two firms in Japan that do this kind of work during my research. They are large scale and deal with big orders. My orders are small and they were excited to work with Kangarui because we are a company from Africa,” she said.

Initially, the Japanese firms delivered ready-made throw pillows. However, she recently started working with local tailors. Mix and match the designs on the bed or sofa for a cosy—yet stylish—space.

“A sofa is not something you can change every day. But you can always bring a different look into your interior space by changing cushions. Different patterns work well,” Rui said.