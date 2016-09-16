Board wants licences of media houses breaching free-to-air rules revoked

Politics and policy

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) chief executive Ezekiel Mutua. The KFCB has recommended that the broadcast licences of media houses that violate free-to-air TV and radio rules be revoked. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has recommended revocation of broadcast licences of media houses which violate free-to-air TV and radio rules.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The KFCB chief executive Ezekiel Mutua also wants law enforcement agencies to impose cash fines on service providers who breach the Programming Code which took effect last July.

In case of extreme violation of the code, like continuous airing of unrated adult content during the day, KFCB will sue the broadcasters, Mr Mutua said. “We cooperate with the Communications Authority (CA), which issues licences. We can make recommendations for CA to revoke licenses or impose fines on media houses that are non-compliant,” said Mr Mutua.

“The law under CAP 222 also gives KFCB the mandate to take media houses to court, so they (media) should not push us.”

Mr Mutua was speaking during the signing of an MoU with the Digital Broadcasters Association (DBA) at his office in Nairobi.

The Programming Code stipulates that broadcast content should be “properly” rated and classified in compliance with the watershed period as provided under the Kenya Information and Communication Act.

“Moral terror is worse than that of the gun. We are not trying to prescribe morality, but media has the power to shape the society,” he said.