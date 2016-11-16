Boinnet says attempted land grab hindering police station upgrade

Politics and policy

Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Inspector General (IG) of Police Joseph Boinnet has said planned upgrading of facilities is being impeded by attempted alienation of police land.

Mr Boinnet sounded a warning to the grabbers saying the matter was in court and that “no one should dare play around with police land since they will never win.”

The IG spoke Wednesday as he launched the planned Sh500 million Kilimani Police Redevelopment Project.

The planned upgrade of Kilimani Police Station will comprise a three storeyed main building, housing divisional offices, a reporting lobby, cells, offices, officers’ mess as well as a recreational area with a gym, conference, retail centre and an infirmary.

A second phase to build modern police houses is also slated for construction at a cost of Sh 200million after the first phase of Sh 300million is completed.

IG Boinnet added that he had also received requests from community resident associations seeking partnerships with the police, among them Muthaiga, Runda, Karen, Lavington and Mathari areas to upgrade facilities and purchase motor vehicles.

He said closer partnerships with residents would be replicated across the country as a way of creating a community policing platform for increased safety and security.