Bomet County halts monthly payments to elderly, disabled

The Controller of Budget has stopped the Bomet County Government from giving monthly stipends to 14,500 elderly persons, saying it had supplanted a role that was yet to be devolved.

The governor Isaac Ruto-led administration has been paying a Sh2,000 monthly stipend to each of the beneficiaries.

The programme was launched last year and was targeted at those who had not benefitted from a similar one run by the national government.

The Controller said that the mandate to pay them was still with the national government and not the counties.

In a letter dated October 21, 2016 addressed to the Bomet County CEC in Charge of Finance and Economic Planning Peter Koros, the Controller of Budget stopped the cash transfer programme on claims that it was not a function of the counties.

“Article 186 (3) of the constitution provides that a function or power not assigned by the constitution or national legislation remains a function of the national government," said the letter signed by a Selina Iseme for the Controller of Budget and copied to governor Ruto.

In the letter, the controller avers that the programme for the older persons and persons with disabilities was a function of the Ministry of East African Community, Labour and Social Protection.

“The above notwithstanding, we are aware that Article 187 of the constitution allows for transfer of functions from one level of government to another, if that function were to be performed more effectively by the receiving government,” the letter states.

"In bad taste"

But on Tuesday, Mr Ruto said he read political mischief in the Controller’s move, saying it was in bad taste to stop the county from supporting needy people.

“What is wrong with my administration paying these elderly and vulnerable persons?” he asked.

Mr Ruto claimed that those against the idea were merely against his rising popularity across the Rift Valley region.

“Those who engineered the stoppage of payment of stipend to the elderly persons in Bomet County under the cash transfer programme are out to settle political scores in an attempt to curtail my rising political star,” he said.

The programme was implemented under the Bomet County Support for the Needy Act, 2014.