Bosch power tool box to close Jua Kali skills gap

Magazines

Equity Bank director of corporate and SME banking Rohit Kumar and Bosch Group President-Africa Region, Dr Markus Thill, sign a pact for Jua Kali artisans to access Bosch power tools through financing by Equity. PHOTO | COURTESY

A German engineering and electronics firm, Bosch Group, will in January introduce a modern power tool box in Kenya targeting Jua Kali artisans.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The Bosch Power Box (BPB), which comes in the form of a container fully kitted with tools and equipped with a power connection, will be made available to the artisans using a franchise business model.

“In essence, artisans will be able to buy, lease or rent the latest power tools developed by the world’s market leader. This should contribute to a significant improvement in the quality of the products manufactured, while increasing efficiencies,” said Markus Thill, president of Bosch Africa.

A pilot project has already been tested in one of the artisan outlets on Ngong Road, Nairobi.

The BPB is considered as a long term project intended to foster entrepreneurship and ensure a smooth transition for small businesses from the informal to formal sectors.

Dr Thill said Jua Kali artisans are expected to use the tool box to upscale their skills and make more returns from their businesses.

The power tool box comes fitted with competitive tools as well as electricity, making it ready for the artisans to buy, lease or rent for their use.

The German firm has already negotiated a micro-financing deal with Equity Bank which will in effect enable ownership for the artisans.

Each Bosch Power Box will also provide courses on product application and safety.

Bosch will also provide product application services on how they can use the tools correctly, maintain and service them and ensure a prolonged lifespan.

Through their partnership with Equity bank, the entrepreneurs will receive financial training and budget management assistance.

Dr Thill said the power box will close the education and skill gap by offering training and demonstration.

“The power box will respond to the affordability challenge by offering competitive tools, the possibility to rent and micro-financing. The serviceability gap will be closed by offering on site repair and after sales service,” he said.

“Above all, we are solving the proximity gap. The power boxes will be placed where the target users are and on a permanent basis.”