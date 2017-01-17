Boss’ insecurity may drive away good workers

Home

If you do not respect your staff, then you must expect a high turnover. PHOTO | FILE

Every end of the year, I feel like I am running a start-up yet I am not. I lose many workers who quit and instead of going forward, I have to start recruiting and training new employees. I am losing morale in growing my department because of the high turnover. This is psychologically draining.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

As the wise man once said, “Good people do not leave a good organisation, they leave bad managers!” in the event that you have heard of this saying, it is my hope that even as you ask this question, you have tried to establish what it is that you do in your department that could be leading good people away from your department. Remember, however, there is an optimum level of staff turnover that is desirable.

Before addressing the technical aspects of your question, a story might be useful. A group of men in their 40s were in deep conversation over the festive season.

The main thrust of their discussion was a review of the past year, and a look at what they would do better in the following year. As one would expect of a group of such men, the discussion moved from career, family, women, cars and as the night wore on, how to deal with their own excessive consumption of alcohol.

One of the men was much like your staff. He had decided that the New Year would not find him working in a department such as yours. He liked the job, it paid well but the boss (you perhaps) did not seem to trust him anymore.

The complaint by his boss was that the employee was working too well (and hard) and so the boss feared he might be replaced in his job. Another of the people in the group confessed that he had left a similar job two years earlier for very similar reasons. He had overseen the digitalisation of the entire department and the boss felt “lost” and threatened all the time.

He had been forced to resign by the circumstances of the new job environment. At this early stage of the evening, the group agreed that in some cases, it is the insecurity of the boss that causes younger, more ambitious members of staff to leave. It just so happens that the end of the year happens to be a good time to move on.

In the course of the evening, the topic drifted to family, marriage and relationships in general.

One of the men, (to the utter surprise of his friends) spoke about his wife and how the holiday season was going to be difficult because she had just sacked the third house help in as many months!

The family had planned to be away for the New Year, but now, he complained that without help, the family holiday was ruined.

With three children under seven, going to Mombasa was at best foolish. They were to stay around as they sorted out their domestic issues.

After the usual laughter that follows such “confessions” followed by some teasing about being ruled by women, the conversation became more serious when one of the men stated that his wife used to sack house helps frequently often for no apparent reason.

When she was later diagnosed with a depressive illness (which often got worse just before her periods), he had a light bulb moment.

He wondered if his friend’s wife was a little like that. It was then concluded that depression in the boss could be a reason for what seems to be unreasonable behaviour. Are you a depressed and irritable boss? One of the men who had said rather little that evening spoke and seemed to stun his friends. He spoke of his boss who, like you, loses many members of staff because he demands sexual favours from his staff.