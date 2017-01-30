Branding multicultural firms depends on universal truths

Magazines

During the ‘cola wars’ between Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the 1980s, Pepsi launched a campaign dubbed ‘the choice of a new generation’.

Unfortunately when translated to Chinese the same campaign tagline said ‘bring your ancestors back from the dead with Pepsi’. History is full of stories that highlight the challenges international brands face when creating unified campaigns that deliver the same message across multiple cultures.

It ultimately comes down to mining insights in each region and understanding the cultural nuances and how they relate with the brand’s objectives and values.

Religion has taught us that there are universal truths that reside in all of us irrespective of language, background or tradition and from these we can create conversations from a common stand point which are meaningful to all.

We’ve been involved in the Rotary International brand strengthening project for some years now and have faced the challenge of refining our brand pillars across the world.

The organisation has existed for 112 years with members in over 200 countries and an endowment fund worth $1 billion for community investment. It has a common mission that has been getting harder to describe over the years.

Because Rotary recognizes its members by their vocations I’ve been called upon for my skills in advertising, and I feel privileged for the opportunity to use my knowledge and expertise in a worthy cause and to learn from others Rotarians who have joined the brand strengthening effort.

In this we bring not only our skills, but the perspectives and insights from our own regions that will add to developing meaningful brand messages that have an impact globally.

Over the past century our mindset has shifted from one based on the fact that good work speaks for itself which, in this day and age, is similar to winking at a girl in the dark.

There are so many activities competing for peoples time and attention and therefore it is necessary to ensure that Rotary has enough brand visibility to increase awareness and drive consideration for joining.

Research shows that our brand awareness is increasing following the Strengthening Rotary campaign that created a storytelling platform and enhanced our ability to share personal experiences which defined the benefits of being a member.

Coca-Cola, P&G, BMW and other international brands have millions of dollars to spend on advertising, which we don’t because our funds go directly into charity projects that assist needy communities around the world. However, we have 1.2 million members and we can utilise their voices to tell our story effectively.

The brand strengthening effort is bearing fruit and in the first six months of this Rotary year we have grown by over 13,000 new members.

However the numbers are not growing equally across the world as some regions are growing while others are declining and thus the continued need to drive a universal advertising campaign that will appeal to a global audience and attract our target audience to be part of our effort to improve lives in communities everywhere.