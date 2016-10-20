Breast cancer may not be obvious

Magazines

We have always been told that breast cancer presents as a hard painless lump.

This is, however, not always the case. ‘Pinktoctober’ is with us again so let’s take some time to find out other ways in which breast cancer can present and what are some of the treatment issues women have to deal with.

Breast pain: PMS or possible lump?

Most pre-menopausal women and young girls notice that their breasts get a little tender and sensitive during certain times of the month (usually in the days preceding their periods). This is quite normal and normally should not raise concern.

If you are, however, having constant breast pain that is not related to your menstrual cycle, it is worth going for a check-up. All women who are past menopause and develop breast pain must go and have their breasts examined. In that age group breast pain is a common symptom of cancer.

Non-cancerous lump: Can it develop into cancer?

Most lumps in the breast are non-cancerous. The most common of these lumps is known as a ‘fibroadenoma’. They are particularly common in women under the age of 35 years. When they occur at a very young age e.g. in the teens, they tend to regress after several years.

In older women, the same happens after menopause. For this reason, it is not always necessary to surgically remove them. However, occasionally, there may be some concerning breast tissue changes in the area around the fibroadenoma or within the lump itself. In such cases, it is always wise to remove the lump.

In addition, women with a family history of breast cancer are also advised to excise concerning lumps.

Lump in the armpit: Could it be cancer?

Yes, it can. The human body has lots of little bean like structures known as lymph nodes all over (neck, chest, armpit, groin, inside the belly and pelvis). These are a crucial part of our immune system. If you have a problem in your breast, the nodes in the armpit (usually on the affected side) may become larger than normal.

This enlargement can occur even before you notice a lump in your breast. Usually the nodes are painless. Do not ignore any lump in your armpit – it could be a sign of cancer.

Skin rash: Eczema of the nipple or cancer?

There is a special disease of the breast known as ‘Pagets disease of the nipple’. It looks very similar to eczema but it is often associated with an underlying cancer. (Usually, the cancer in such cases doesn’t always form a large lump and can be missed during breast examination). Some women report that the rash is a little itchy and for this reason some clinicians take this to be eczema of the breast with devastating outcomes.