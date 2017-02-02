Britain issues travel alert on Laikipia game ranches

Politics and policy

Tourists at a conservancy in Nanyuki. PHOTO | FILE

Britain has issued a travel advisory against ranches and wildlife conservancies in Laikipia, citing “increased invasions by pastoralists” demanding pasture for their livestock.

The ranches are largely owned by British investors.

“Following an extended period of drought, there’s been an increase in armed incursions on to private farms and wildlife conservation areas in the county of Laikipia in central Kenya, which some foreign visitors have been caught up in,” reads an update from the British High Commission in Nairobi.

The embassy keeps updating its advisory to UK citizens based on Kenya’s security profile at any given time. Most of its advisories have been linked to concern over terrorist activities.

The new warning has undertones of previous advisories that nearly crippled Kenya’s tourism industry in the last three years.

Following terrorism attacks on Kenyan towns in 2014, Britain, the US and France issued travel warnings which saw a decline in tourist arrivals and led to the closure of more than 40 hotels at the Coast due to low bed occupancy.

The sector has recently been on a rebound after the UK and the US lifted their travel advisories on coastal towns of Mombasa, Watamu and Malindi.

The advisories on Lamu and Manda were retained alongside Garissa and Eastleigh in Nairobi.

The US overtook Britain for the first time as the top source of foreign tourists who visited to sample Kenya’s safari trails, resorts and sunny palm-fringed sandy beaches in the year to October 2016.

US tourist arrivals to Kenya grew 16.4 per cent to 82,363 in the review period, outpacing Britain, traditionally Kenya’s largest source of tourists, whose visitors dropped 4.4 per cent to 80,821 tourists, according to the Kenya Tourism Board.

Overall, international tourist arrivals to Kenya increased 16.1 per cent to 729,682 in the first 10 months of last year.

The growth was welcome news to hoteliers who had been forced to cut jobs, slash pay or close shop following the crippling effects of the travel alerts issued three years ago after a spate of terror attacks on holiday getaway towns. Tourism was once Kenya’s highest foreign exchange earner, but has been declining over the years.