British charity fights closure for sharing security information

Politics and policy

Justice George Odunga. PHOTO | FILE

International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO), a British agency, has launched a legal battle to keep its Kenyan operations on course after its licence was suspended over alleged passing of sensitive information to foreign governments.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The NGO Co-ordination Board last year accused INSO of sharing sensitive national security information to the UK and Swiss governments as well as the European Union and withdrew its operating permit,

setting the stage for the legal battle.

Kenyan authorities did not initially reveal the reasons behind the British agency’s suspension, but that has now been made public through the suit papers.

“The board has, however, confirmed from yourselves and other sources that your organisation is now fully engaged in investigations and provision of information touching on national security of Kenya to foreign governments without the knowledge of the Kenyan government,” the NGO board said in a letter to INSO, adding that it had confirmed that the UK agency had shared sensitive national security information with the UK High Commission, Swiss Embassy and the European Union.

“A departure from your main objective coupled with several breaches of the terms and conditions attached to your registration that are well enumerated in our letter to you is tantamount to gross violation of the NGOs Co-ordination Act,” the letter said.

The board, which regulates the non-governmental sector, then separately instructed Barclays and Standard Chartered banks to freeze INSO’s three bank accounts before the British aid agency obtained a court order temporarily allowing it access to funds held in the accounts.

INSO is also accused of employing foreigners in Kenya without work permits.

The British NGO has enjoined Kenya’s Ministry of Interior, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), Standard Chartered and Barclays banks in the suit.

Justice George Odunga has ordered the NGO Co-ordination Board to temporarily lift INSO’s suspension until he has determined the suit.

INSO says it has since the suspension of its licence become the subject of investigations by the Interior ministry and the CBK, adding that the NGO Co-ordination Board’s letter is a misrepresentation of its presence in Kenya.

“The contents of the NGO Co-ordination Board’s letter dated June 16, 2016 are unfounded and alarming as they falsely report on the activities of INSO and as a result INSO is now exposed to unwarranted attention, scrutiny and investigations by the Interior Ministry and the CBK,” Marcos Ferreiro, INSO’s country director, says in court papers.

The agency however admits to sending security alerts to its partners, but says it thought the government has always been aware of the “transparent” activities.

Fully transparent

INSO has since asked the NGO Co-ordination Board to advise it on the security alerts it sends to embassies and NGOs even as it insisted that all its foreign staff working in Kenya have valid special passes and are not operating illegally.