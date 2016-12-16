Burkina Faso team aims to beat malaria with soap

Politics and policy

A volunteer tests the "Faso Soap", a soap aimed to repel mosquitoes and protect people from the malaria, during a laboratory test with volunteers on November 4, 2016 in Ouagadougou. AFP PHOTO | NABILA EL HADAD

OUAGADOUGOU

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Thrusting their arm into a box full of hungry mosquitoes, a group of brave volunteers in a Burkina Faso laboratory test an innovative weapon in the fight against malaria — soap.

The team behind the "Faso Soap" project aims to create a cheap, accessible product to repel mosquitoes and protect people from a disease that claimed nearly 500,000 lives in 2015, most of them in Africa.

With one eye on a stopwatch, Gerard Niyondiko, the Burundian researcher behind the special soap, watches the behaviour of around a hundred hungry female mosquitoes.

The volunteers wait to be bitten, but the odorous liquid — a secret mix of local plant oils — applied to their skin beforehand protects them from the cloud of hungry insects.

In the small laboratory in Burkina Faso's National Centre for Malaria Research and Training in Ouagadougou, Niyondiko has been working since June to test the effectiveness of the soap at repelling mosquitoes and refine the recipe using different oils.

In West Africa, "malaria kills a child every two minutes", Niyondiko says. Of the 214 million people infected with malaria in 2015, 88 percent of cases were registered in Africa, according to the World Health Organisation. Among them, 438,000 died and children are the most vulnerable.

Protection for all

The idea of using soap came from seeing that malaria continued to spread despite the distribution of mosquito nets.

"Mosquito nets offer protection during sleep but they keep the heat and the most vulnerable populations can't afford to buy repellent for the whole family to protect them the rest of the time," Niyondiko said.

"So we thought about a product used in the everyday life of these populations, which doesn't require any change of habits."

Soap was ideal, he said, because "it's a product that even the poorest households buy and the whole family can share it".

"If we manage to integrate (malaria) prevention into this product which is already available at an accessible price, it will mean we can save people who are unwilling or unable to spend more to protect themselves," he said.

The project is targeting the six countries worst affected by malaria in sub-Saharan Africa, which includes Burkina Faso.