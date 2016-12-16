Burning ivory, waging war: world battles poaching in 2016

Politics and policy

This file photo taken on April 22, 2016 shows a Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) ranger standing guard at the burning site as elephant tusks are piled up onto pyres in preparation for a historic destruction of illegal ivory and rhino-horn confiscated mostly from poachers in Nairobi's national park. AFP PHOTO | TONY KARUMBA

It was one of the most momentous events in the battle against poaching: 11 giant pyres of elephant tusks going up in flames in Kenya as the world looked on.

The largest-ever destruction of ivory, which took place in April, was the pinnacle of efforts to jolt mankind into stopping the slaughter of wildlife, while sending a powerful message to poachers.

As 2016 draws to an end, awareness of the devastation of poaching is greater than ever and countries have turned to high-tech warfare — drones, night-goggles and automatic weapons — to stop increasingly armed poachers.

"We obviously still have a very long way to go, but the level of political awareness we have reached is remarkable compared to 6 years ago," said John Scanlon, secretary-general of the International Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites).

Poaching was somewhat of a niche concern until around 2010 when the massacre of elephant and rhino began reaching such levels that conservationists and wildlife activists realised more had to be done to give the problem wider attention.

High-profile names including Britain's Prince William were recruited to the cause, while calls grew louder for a total global ban on the ivory trade.

The move is slowly paying off, and 2016 saw hopeful signs that people may no longer be willing to watch as extinction goes unchecked.

China is the main source of global demand for ivory and in March the government announced a ban on new ivory imports.

Then, in early October, Cites strengthened protection of other threatened species, including sharks, pangolins and grey parrots.

'Charismatic' species

Debates still rage over how best to fight elephant poaching, but conservationists unanimously welcomed Cites' refusal to grant Namibia and Zimbabwe special authorisation to sell their ivory stockpiles in order to fund elephant protection.

They argued that any legal sale stimulates demand and therefore the illegal trade.

Elephant and rhinoceros, known as the 'charismatic' species, are often the poster children for the anti-poaching movement, tending to draw the most attention.

"The elephant is a flagship for the wider ecosystem," said Kelvin Alie of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

"When you protect the elephant and its habitat, all the species living in this habitat benefit from this action."