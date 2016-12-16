Politics and policy
Burning ivory, waging war: world battles poaching in 2016
Posted Friday, December 16 2016 at 11:01
In Summary
- As 2016 draws to an end, awareness of the devastation of poaching is greater than ever and countries have turned to high-tech warfare — drones, night-goggles and automatic weapons — to stop increasingly armed poachers.
- Debates still rage over how best to fight elephant poaching, but conservationists unanimously welcomed CITES' refusal to grant Namibia and Zimbabwe special authorisation to sell their ivory stockpiles in order to fund elephant protection.
- They argued that any legal sale stimulates demand and therefore the illegal trade.
- Elephant and rhinoceros, known as the 'charismatic' species, are often the poster children for the anti-poaching movement, tending to draw the most attention.
It was one of the most momentous events in the battle against poaching: 11 giant pyres of elephant tusks going up in flames in Kenya as the world looked on.
The largest-ever destruction of ivory, which took place in April, was the pinnacle of efforts to jolt mankind into stopping the slaughter of wildlife, while sending a powerful message to poachers.
As 2016 draws to an end, awareness of the devastation of poaching is greater than ever and countries have turned to high-tech warfare — drones, night-goggles and automatic weapons — to stop increasingly armed poachers.
"We obviously still have a very long way to go, but the level of political awareness we have reached is remarkable compared to 6 years ago," said John Scanlon, secretary-general of the International Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites).
Poaching was somewhat of a niche concern until around 2010 when the massacre of elephant and rhino began reaching such levels that conservationists and wildlife activists realised more had to be done to give the problem wider attention.
High-profile names including Britain's Prince William were recruited to the cause, while calls grew louder for a total global ban on the ivory trade.
The move is slowly paying off, and 2016 saw hopeful signs that people may no longer be willing to watch as extinction goes unchecked.
China is the main source of global demand for ivory and in March the government announced a ban on new ivory imports.
Then, in early October, Cites strengthened protection of other threatened species, including sharks, pangolins and grey parrots.
'Charismatic' species
Debates still rage over how best to fight elephant poaching, but conservationists unanimously welcomed Cites' refusal to grant Namibia and Zimbabwe special authorisation to sell their ivory stockpiles in order to fund elephant protection.
They argued that any legal sale stimulates demand and therefore the illegal trade.
Elephant and rhinoceros, known as the 'charismatic' species, are often the poster children for the anti-poaching movement, tending to draw the most attention.
"The elephant is a flagship for the wider ecosystem," said Kelvin Alie of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).
"When you protect the elephant and its habitat, all the species living in this habitat benefit from this action."
According to a World Bank study, international donations to combat wildlife trafficking have increased tenfold over recent years, from about $25 million (24 million euros) in 2010 to as much as $250 million (240 million euros) in 2016.