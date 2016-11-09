Businesses that don’t move to the cloud are likely to be less-competitive

Home

“Businesses that do not adapt to new technologies risk failure,” says Mathu Ng’ang’a, Business Development Director and Co-Founder of eMomentum Interactive Systems Limited, a technology firm whose core trade is providing technology solutions in East Africa.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

“One of the things we’ve always wanted is to demystify all this IT jargon,” says Mathu. “And one of them is the word CLOUD.”

Basically, cloud means serving software over the internet, as opposed to having it installed in your laptop or in your server room. Contrary to popular misconception, data and software accessed from a cloud is significantly less at risk of loss or damage than the data on-premise with the associated risk of fire, theft among other concerns. If anything, cloud services are affordable enough for growing businesses; there is no need to buy new software DVDs every few months to get the latest versions; they can be customized by users to match their working preferences and above all, cloud services are built with the scalability of businesses in mind.

“It takes time [to adapt to new technologies]”, Mathu says. “But technology in its very nature is disruptive. If you don’t adapt to the new ways of doing things, it’s the demise of your business.”

The internet is known to change how businesses interact and add value to their customers. It always will. In time customers will demand more; they will change fast, and businesses should be able to keep up.

Companies have been known to hit brick walls just for ignoring such technological disruptions. “There was a time everyone had a Blackberry.” Mathu explains. “The CEO of the company was once asked why they have not moved to touch screen. He said he saw no possibility of people moving from the keyboard on their phones.” Today, Blackberry is no longer making its own smartphones, their once signature product.

Questions like So how does the cloud work? have been asked too many times. And the answers almost never make sense to most non-tech-savvy folk. But it’s simple. Instead of all the computer hardware and software you're using sitting on your desktop, or somewhere inside your company's network, it's provided for you as a service by another company and accessed over the Internet, usually in a completely seamless way. Mathu adds that a server depreciates significantly immediately after purchase, leaving you with an expense in your books. Instead of such investments, you can lease the same infrastructures with Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services at a fraction of the cost.

Change is hard, but it is also inevitable. It’s one of those like it or not situations. But the uniformed fear of the cloud should not be the reason promising businesses fail. It helps to have a partner that gets these things. “One of the things we have invested in,” Mathu says, “is a very strong project methodology that helps us understand your business, understand where you are coming from, where you want to go and being able to map [the process] and help your organization adapt to the cloud in a faster and less destructive way.”

Some would say that the cloud is one of the best things to happen to businesses after the invention of the Internet. It’s an equalizer. The model adapts to your needs; you only pay for what you are using.