At a symposium held by the Kenya Cardiac Society (KCS) in February, a recurring observation was statistics pointing at the absence of adequate resources and equipment to diagnose and manage heart ailments. Worryingly too was the paucity of cardiovascular disease specialists to tackle this emerging Non-Communicable Diseases “(NCD) tsunami” as one presenter put it.

Recent reports highlighting increasing cases of sudden deaths attributed to heart causes amongst younger Kenyans are worrying. In particular the incidence of myocardial infarctions or heart attacks amongst the youth, who were previously not much affected, raises concern for epidemiologists and medics.

The problem seems to be compounded by poor screening and diagnostic tools availability in our hospitals. Statistics from the KCS point to depressed numbers both for specialists and equipment. In particular amongst public health facilities and lower level private hospitals, the absence of such equipment and staff means many cases may be missed even when these patients visit hospitals.

In an enquiry amongst health workers on availability of basic diagnostic cardiology equipment in county hospitals, it was apparent that county health departments have not prioritised such equipment. Indeed, less than 10 per cent of Accident and Emergency or casualty hospital departments have ECG and echocardiograms, devices what would be deemed routine diagnostics in the West.

On average only one or two public hospitals per county have such devices despite their cost being less than Sh1 million.

Given the level of unnecessary expenditure items in the counties, perhaps these devices could be prioritised to help medics make better and earlier diagnosis of heart ailments.

From a cost-intervention point too, earlier diagnosis and prompt treatment prevents future need for expensive cardiovascular interventions.

County officials say it is one thing to buy the equipment and another to operate them sustainably. A missed point both for the vendors of such equipment and their users is how to craft a payment plan for patients. Here obviously health insurance becomes a useful tool, but equipment placement models can work too.