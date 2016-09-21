CA denies governors radio broadcasting permits

Politics and policy

Communications Authority Director-General Francis Wangusi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has denied county governments permits to set up radio stations, stirring a fresh storm between Nairobi and the devolved units.

The telecoms sector regulator has rejected 20 county government applications seeking FM radio broadcast bands, arguing that broadcasting is not a devolved function.

“The authority has not issued any county government with broadcast frequencies for either FM or TV broadcasting. The Constitution envisaged that the provision of public broadcasting services is the role of national government since this function is not devolved,” said CA director-general Francis Wangusi in an interview with the Business Daily.

Mr Wangusi directed county governments to use the State-controlled Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), for their communication needs.

“KBC is the media house currently charged with the responsibility of providing public broadcasting services in Kenya,” he said.

Governors on Tuesday reacted sharply to the CA’s rebuff, promising to challenge the decision in court.

At the centre of their argument is the fact that the law allows counties to set up and use communication platforms such as radio and television to promote public participation in matters such as planning, budget and law making.

British human rights campaign group Article 19 roundly condemned the CA’s order terming it as a breach of the freedom of establishment provided in the Constitution, and which stipulates that licensing procedures must be independent of political interests.

Henry Maina, director of ARTICLE 19 in charge of eastern Africa, said the CA’s decision “has no basis in law” and termed as fallacious the declaration that running a radio station is a national function.

Nairobi, Kiambu, Vihiga, Kwale, Meru, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Mandera, Busia, Machakos, Murang’a, Kakamega, and Bomet are among the county governments that had applied to the CA for radio permits and have set up infrastructure in readiness for the business.

Nairobi allocated Sh50 million in the budget for the year ended June 2015 to set up City Hall FM, and had lined up a similar amount this fiscal year to complete the project.

Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga has spent millions of shillings to set up VIhiga FM, having launched a bi-weekly publication dubbed Vihiga Star in February 2014.

Mandera governor Ali Roba last week said the county had completed building a radio station, adding that the channel would keep residents informed.