CA donates computer lab equipment to Kwale schools

Magazines

Kwale governor Salim Mvurya (centre) with Communications Authority of Kenya director-general Francis Wangusi (right) during the presentation of computer laboratory equipment the State agency donated to Kwale High School recently. PHOTO | COURTESY

Telecoms regulator, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), has picked seven secondary schools in Kwale for the ongoing Internet connectivity programme targeting 800 schools.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Director-general Francis Wangusi said the initiative aims to help student share knowledge with their peers around the world. He added that it also aims to boost education standards, enhance food security through improved agricultural practices and lift local incomes from online-based markets for agricultural produce.

Mr Wangusi spoke at Kwale Boys High School where he presented the first batch of computers, printers, a screen projector, a wireless router and opened a newly-built computer laboratory.

Kwale governor Salim Mvurya pledged to allocate funds for ICT infrastructure development in schools saying Kenyans need to maximise use of IT facilities for communal good.

Mr Mvurya, who attended the 11th Edition of the Kikao Kikuu ICT consumer forum where a newly-built computer laboratory was opened, challenged the school and residents to use the IT facility as a development vehicle.

The list of learning institutions in Kwale that are earmarked for broadband connectivity include Kwale Boys, Tsimba, Golini, Waa Boys, Waa Girls, Matuga Girls and Kingwede Secondary schools.

The Kikao Kikuu forum was meant to arm consumers of communication services with information for better purchasing decisions as well as reinforce the need to safeguard children against access to harmful information and images on Internet platforms.

The donation of equipment in Kwale is part of the communications agency’s ongoing programme to support schools across the country equip their computer laboratories.

Last year, Gathaithi Mixed Secondary School in Kiambu received 30 computers from communications regulator.