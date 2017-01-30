CBA plans on-lending Sh9bn to Kenyan enterprises

Money Markets

Commercial Bank of Africa's Kirinyaga Road branch in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Commercial Bank of Africa is set to on-lend small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country Sh9 billion ($90 million) advanced by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The package will include Sh5 billion ($50 million) line of credit and Sh4 billion ($40 million) trade finance line, the continental multilateral development lender said.

AfDB said the funding will be channelled to SMEs and local corporates in infrastructure, trade and other transformative sectors in the country.

“It will provide liquidity support to expand financing to local corporates involved in value-addition in the trading, manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure, transport and construction,” AfDB said.

Financial package

CBA is the sixth largest of 43 banks in Kenya and has 19 million mobile platform customers.

AfDB said the financial package will contribute to CBA’s efforts to broaden access to its services, thereby reducing financing constraints by SMEs and local corporates while narrowing Africa’s trade financing gap.

“The package will promote private sector development as well as support broad-based economic growth,” said the African lender.