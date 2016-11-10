CBK moves to stabilise shilling after Trump’s surprise victory

Money Markets

A protester wearing a gas mask stands in front of a police skirmish line during an anti-Trump protest in Oakland, California on November, 9, 2016. PHOTO | AFP

Donald Trump’s surprise victory in the US presidential election Wednesday reverberated across the world, causing exchange rate volatility in key markets that saw the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) promise currency traders support in the event of a speculative attack on the shilling.

A currency trader at one of the local banks told Reuters that a central bank official had called dealing rooms to indicate that there would be support “should there arise a need to do so.”

The CBK’s show of readiness to deploy its substantial foreign exchange reserves in the market was meant to forestall speculative trading on the shilling in reaction to news that other world

currencies were experiencing volatility against the dollar following Mr Trump’s election as the 45th US President.

The Kenyan shilling, however, remained relatively stable during Wednesday’s trading – standing at an average of 101.70/80 by early afternoon, only slightly changed from Tuesday’s closing rate of 101.70/85.

“There is no reaction yet, and we think that the awareness that CBK has the necessary reserves offers some degree of protection against any speculative trading,” said a dealer at another bank, adding that investors had adopted a wait and see attitude in the lead-up to the US polls, refraining from taking extreme positions.

The CBK’s action was in line with its response to market volatility that followed the UK’s June vote to exit the European Union, which was stabilised through market intervention.

Though the CBK refused to speak on the subject, Kenya’s foreign currency reserves declined by a whopping Sh28 billion ($280 million) in one week in what dealers said was partly the result of aggressive dollar sales in the market.

Central Bank intervenes in a volatile market through sale or purchase of dollars, mopping up or injecting shilling liquidity, depending on the direction of movement of the currency.

A rapidly depreciating shilling would see the regulator pump dollars into the market, while movement in the opposite direction would lead to a withdrawal of liquidity from the market.

The CBK, which has maintained it does not seek to determine the direction or level of exchange rate, had not responded to our queries on actions it intended to take in the event of currency market volatility.

Kenya currently has $7.63 billion (Sh776 billion) worth of foreign exchange reserves, equivalent to 5.09 months of import cover and above the four months minimum import cover it is required to maintain.

Shrugged off negativity

There was calm in the equities market, where the NSE shrugged off the negativity surrounding the US election and the market’s 20 share index closed the day four points lower at 3,238 points – better than Tuesday’s six point drop.

The fears over currency instability were partly driven by reactions in the international markets where the euro and sterling pound made significant gains against the dollar in early trading as uncertainty over Mr Trump’s economic policies such a likely protectionism of the US economy sank in.