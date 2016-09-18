CBK study urges small banks’ merger to pool lending funds

Money Markets

The Central Bank of Kenya building in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Small banks should merge into larger ones to raise credit in the Kenyan economy, a new study by two central bank staffers has suggested. The study says larger diversified banks with large pools of funds can take more risk in lending.

The bigger banks can do advanced credit risk management and evaluation systems as they also have other resources such as more skilled staff and technology, thereby raising capacity to lend to clients.

“In terms of policy implications, the positive and significant results of size of banks in all the specifications suggest that mergers of small banks would be beneficial for credit growth,” said the joint research by economists Roseline Misati and Ann Kamau who are based at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

“The significance of size implies that larger banks, which are more diversified with larger pool of funds and more resources for advanced credit risk management and evaluation system, have a higher capacity to lend,” said the research.

The research is among those presented during a conference called by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) a week ago to improve understanding of the banking sector.

The research is in the form of working papers that are intended to be fine-tuned. The authors, however, say the CBK as an institution does not necessarily share their conclusions.

The report comes at a time capping of lending rates and the provision of a floor for deposits is widely seen as likely to affect the viability of small banks that are used to taking higher risks by lending to the small and medium-sized firms at a higher interest rates.

The results were obtained by comparing the size of a bank and its growth in credit — and the research established that the bigger the bank the higher the rate of growing loans to clients.

Kenya’s largest seven banks — also called tier-1 banks — own more than half of the industry’s assets, deposits and liquidity. They are Equity, KCB Group, Coop Bank, Barclays, StanChart, Commercial Bank of Africa and Diamond Trust Bank.

As at the end of last December, CBK data shows, the tier-one banks held 57.65 per cent of the total net assets, 58.74 per cent of the total deposits, 57.53 per cent of the total shareholders’ funds (owners’ equity), 88.7 per cent of all deposits accounts and 76.1 per cent of loan accounts.

The same research found that households which own property — such as a house — had a bigger capacity for consumption because of their ability to use the assets as collateral for borrowing.

“Property affects private sector’s borrowing capacity since it is commonly used as collateral…rising house prices may generate a rise in credit demand of home owners as higher housing prices increase lifetime wealth,” noted the analysis.

In Kenya, mortgages have only risen though slowly over the years. As at the end of last December, there were 24,458 mortgage loans in the market up from 22,013 in December 2014. In 2013, the mortgages were slightly more than 20,000.