CJ Maraga vows to speed up Supreme Court case backlog

From left, Supreme Court Judges Njoki Ndung'u, Jackton Ojwang, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Chief Justice David Maraga, Mohamed Ibrahim and Smokin Wanjala at the Supreme Court of Kenya on November 14, 2016. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Chief Justice (CJ) David Maraga held his inaugural session of the Supreme Court Monday as he revealed there are 169 pending cases which he has pledged to speed up.

The CJ, who convened the court in the absence of Justice Isaac Lenaola who is on official duty in Geneva, said the court has determined 153 cases in the last five years.

“I will hold a session today (Monday) afternoon with senior counsel to discuss modalities of disposing of these pending cases quickly," he said.

The court re-convened five months after the retirement of former CJ Dr Willy Mutunga.

The exit of Dr Mutunga alongside his deputy - Justice Kalpana Rawal - and retirement of Justice Philip Tunoi had disabled the functions of the apex court.

They were replaced by Justice Maraga, his deputy Lady Justice Philomena Mwilu and Justice Lenaola.

The head of the Supreme Court assured the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Keriako Tobiko, Senior Counsel and veteran lawyers in attendance of the inaugural session that business at the court will be handled with the urgency and precision required.

“These inaugural sessions will always be convened at the beginning of every year for the court to elaborate on its position and concluded business,” the CJ stated.

Attorney General Prof Githu Muigai did not attend but had communicated his apologies while Justices Mohammed Ibrahim, Jackton Ojwang, Smokin Wanjala and Njoki Ndung’u were present.