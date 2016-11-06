CMA says KenGen right to freeze dividend payout despite promise

Money Markets

KenGen managing director Albert Mugo with KenGen investors during a shareholder briefing in Nairobi in October.

Capital markets regulator says Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) is not obliged to pay shareholders a dividend despite promising a payout ahead of the recently concluded rights issue.

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has thrown its weight behind the State-owned power generator after it failed to declare a promised payout, for the first time since it went public in 2006.

The regulator says despite the dividend promise, KenGen had warned investors of likely material risks such as dividend drought, weather changes, foreign currency fluctuations, terrorism and natural disasters.

“It is provided that the company could only pay dividends to the extent that it has distributable reserves and sufficient cash available for this purpose.,” CMA said in response to our queries.

The power producer dividend drought came after net profit nearly halved to Sh6.7 billion in the period to June 2016, hurt by surging finance costs, higher expenses, and conclusion of tax credit enjoyed the previous year.

KenGen last paid shareholders a dividend of Sh0.65 a share in the year ended June 2015, a two-third growth from Sh0.40 apiece a year earlier. It paid Sh0.60 a share in 2012 and 2013 each.

“The company targets a dividend payout ratio of up to one third (33 per cent) of the company’s profit before tax or up to 50 per cent of the company’s profits after tax,” KenGen said in its rights issue prospectus.

KenGen’s U-turn to declare a no-dividends policy comes as a shock to minority shareholders who were in June forced to dig deeper into their pockets to take part in a Sh8.6 billion rights issue, which achieved a 92 per cent uptake.

Kenya’s largest electricity generator said it has stopped dividend payments to plough back the profits to fund a multibillion-dollar pipeline of projects to deliver an additional 706 megawatts (MW) by the year 2020.

“In view of the pipeline of projects enumerated above, the board of directors does not recommend payment of dividends for the year,” KenGen said in a trading update.

The National Treasury—which owns a 70 per cent stake in KenGen – took part in the cash call through converting Sh20.15 billion of on-lent loans advanced to the firm to equity.