CMA seeks new head office in Upper Hill

Money Markets

Capital Markets Authority (CMA) is seeking to move its headquarter within the Upper Hill, Nairobi.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The markets regulator announced plans to move from its current address at Embarkment Plaza, Longonot Road Upper Hill, saying it was considering several sites in the location.

“In view of this, the authority is seeking Expression of Interest (EOI) for leasing of office accommodation space within Nairobi- Upper Hill Area 27,500 to 40,000 square feet within the same building and consecutive floors,” said the regulator in an ad.

The CMA said it will consider buying a new building for its offices in the same address.

The regulators mandate has been expanding even with rogue players particularly proving hard to police.