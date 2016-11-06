CRA triples allocation for maintaining county roads

Politics and policy

Governors will see their road maintenance funds triple next year as the regional governments benefit from the recent increase in fuel levy and a proposed upward review of their share.

The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) projects counties will receive Sh13.2 billion from the fuel levy fund next year, up from Sh4.3 billion in the current fiscal year that began July.

Counties currently receive 15 per cent of the monies raised in the fuel levy fund but the CRA wants this raised to 25 per cent to cater for recently devolved roads.

The CRA projects a collection of Sh53 billion in fuel levies in the year beginning June 2017.

“The Commission recommends that Sh13,296 million be allocated to county governments for financial year 2017/18,” CRA says in budgetary recommendations.

“The 15 per cent revenues allocated to county government for RMLF (road maintenance levy fund) is not adequate to maintain the 121,456.4km assigned to county governments.”

The upward review of the counties share combined with the increase in the size of the fund due to an increase in fuel levies charged on motorists is expected to boost the funds sent to counties for roads.

The increase in allocation to counties will hand the devolved governments more funds to improve roads small village and estate roads which fall within their mandate.

Counties have been under pressure from residents to improve roads even as the county chiefs blame the national government for meagre allocations.

The fuel levy, charged for each litre of petrol or diesel consumed, is designed to shift part of the burden of maintaining roads to motorists. The government collected Sh45 billion from fuel levy in the year ended June, beating its target by more than Sh19 billion.

The increase in the collection was based on the upward adjustment of the fuel levy from Sh9 to Sh12 and growth in consumption volumes as motorists took advantage of cheaper fuel.

Industry data shows petrol consumption in Kenya jumped 31.5 per cent in the first half of this year as motorists took advantage of lower pump prices to keep cars on the road.