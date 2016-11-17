CS Macharia linked to firm in Afya House Sh5 billion contracts

Politics and policy

Transport secretary James Macharia has been sucked into the Sh5 billion Afya House scandal following revelations that one of his long-time aides is linked to companies that received millions of shillings in dubious procurement schemes at the Ministry of Health.

A sister to Irene Nanayu Osoro, who served Mr Macharia during his time as chief executive of NIC Bank and moved with him to Afya House for his first Cabinet appointment and on to his current posting at Transport House, is named in official records as a director in one of the companies that won millions of shillings worth of tenders at the ministry.

Attorney-General Githu Muigai last month named Naomi Wanjiku and Njage Makanga as directors of Medafrica Limited in a press statement to media houses two days after the Business Daily broke the news of the Afya House scandal.

Prof Muigai also named Mr Makanga as one of the two directors of Estama Investments, the shadowy company at the centre of the controversial importation of container clinics at an inflated cost of Sh10 million per unit.

Medafrica has not filed any annual returns since it was incorporated in August 2013 despite doing lucrative business with government worth millions of shillings in a span of two years.

“The names of directors/shareholders of the company with their particulars are indicated as Njage Makanga, a Kenyan citizen of P.O. Box 11321-00400, Nairobi holding 400 shares and Naomi Wanjiku Mirithu, a Kenyan citizen of P.O. Box 11321-00400 holding 100 shares,” the AG said in a statement.

Ms Osoro, however, insisted that Ms Wanjiku, who works with APM Terminals in Mombasa, had resigned from Medafrica where she was a director by virtue of her work as an internal auditor in trust.

This, she said, is because the law then did not allow Mr Njage to be a sole director in a limited company.

“She resigned as a director from the company in August of 2013 when she moved to Mombasa and does not know of the transactions between Medafrica and the Ministry (of Health),” said Ms Osoro.

This is despite the fact that official records show that the company was formed during the same month that Ms Wanjiku is said to have resigned from the firm. Mr Macharia’s decision to tag Ms Osoro along as his career progressed underlines his trust in the aide, who has served him for 10 years.

Complex web

These new revelations may be key to untangling the web of intricate matrix of companies and individuals behind the questionable dealing at Afya House that are thought to have cost the taxpayer Sh5 billion.

Mr Macharia distanced himself from Ms Wanjiku’s dealings insisting she has had no dealings with him as a minister.