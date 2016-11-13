Canadian security firm plans Sh1.8bn KK bond

Money Markets

Canadian security firm GardaWorld plans to raise Sh1.8 billion debt through a corporate bond to help refinance the books of its recent acquisition Kenya Kazi (KK Ltd).

South African rating agency, GCR, disclosed GardaWorld is in the process of issuing a local five-year medium term note that will be used to clear KK’s outstanding debt, which includes Sh1 billion commercial paper and Sh300 million in bank facilities.

The balance will be used to settle acquisition costs incurred by the Canadian company to fully buy KK Ltd in a deal closed last month.

“GardaWorld Kenya is now in the process of issuing a Sh1.8 billion five-year medium-term note. Interest on the notes will be paid semi-annually and the principal will be redeemed as a bullet payment at the end of the five-year period,” reads part of the GCR report.

GCR had advised KK Ltd against taking additional debt unless its profits grew in a credit rating report released in September, noting it was highly leveraged.

Following the new debt plans, which will increase KK’s debt position by Sh500 million, GCR lowered its outlook classification of the security firm to stable from positive.

A stable outlook indicates GCR does not expect the security firm’s credit rating to change in the near future.

The rating was retained at A3 indicating the company is satisfactorily liquid. KK Limited had operations in seven East African countries, which will push GardaWorld’s presence in Africa to 18 markets.

KK has contracts with major embassies, NGOs, blue chip corporates and private institutions.

GCR noted its profitability had been curtailed by several write-offs and other charges, which combined with weak pricing power due to competition in the industry had resulted in constrained net profit and retained income.

“KK’s liquidity position has also remained relatively tight, due to high mobilisation costs for new contracts and a growing debtor’s book,” GCR had said in the September report.

KK is expected to be among beneficiaries of the recently introduced laws governing the private security industry, which may push small players from the market lowering competition.