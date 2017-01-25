Cane farmers, millers brace for losses as drought bites

Politics and policy

Sugarcane harvesting on a farm in Bungoma, western Kenya is loaded onto a tractor before being transported to Nzoia Sugar Company mill in the area. PHOTO | FILE

The usually lush and expansive sugarcane farms in Kakamega County are withering away by the day as a devastating dry spell continues to take its toll, leaving farmers in the area staring at possible losses.

Cane growers in Mumias, West Kenya and Butali are watching helplessly as cane on their farms turn into a yellowish colour, then brown before wilting under the intensity of the blazing sun.

Sugar millers in the region said the drought could lead disruption of the normal cane cycle and trigger shortages that could affect production in the next twelve months.

Butali Sugar managing director Jayantilal Patel said the drought had badly affected the crop.

“If the situation persists, the 2018 sugarcane cycle will be completely disrupted leading to shortages,” said Mr Patel, adding that the government should look into the possibility of setting up irrigations schemes in cane growing zones.

Due to looming shortages, Mr Patel said some millers were harvesting and crushing cane that had not reached maturity.

In Matungu constituency, farmers have given up hope after large tracts of sugarcane in the farms dried up.

The deputy secretary of the Kenya National Farmers Sugarcane Federation Mr Simeon Wesechere said the situation looked bleak for growers.

“The government needs to urgently come up with measures to cushion sugarcane farmers from losses due to the drought. Many families relying on sugarcane for a livelihood have been badly affected,” said Mr Wesechere.

Economic lifeline

Mr Wesechere said desperation had set in after the drought devastated thousands of acres of sugarcane farms in the region in the last three months.

In Kakamega County, sugarcane is the main cash crop and the region’s economic lifeline.

He said the government needs to urgently come up with a mechanism to compensate farmers affected by the drought.

At Mumias Sugar, chief administration officer Mr Moses Owino said the firm was assessing the situation to determine the impact of the drought on its operations.