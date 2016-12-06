Capitalism, socialism and the family business

Home

On November 25, 2016, Fidel Castro — long considered a symbol of the fight against imperial domination — passed away having held the record of being the longest-serving non royal leader of the 20th century.

According to www.bbc.com, Castro was an unlikely leader. Born from the union of a wealthy sugar plantation owner and a maid, he saw for himself the inequalities suffered by Haitian labourers who worked on his father’s farm, an experience that shaped his outlook of life and leadership.

In 1952, Castro and his brother Raul formed a resistance movement and a failed attack on a government installation led to their 22-month imprisonment following a trial at which he made the now famous speech: “La historia me absolverá” (History will absolve me) — which, true to his form, lasted for four hours.

Fidel and Raul, following their self-exile to Mexico, assembled a small force of rebels and led a revolution that resulted in dislodging Fulgencio Batista and installing Fidel Castro as president in January 1959.

That Castro stayed in leadership for almost 60 years despite more than 600 attempts on his life and the fact that he established a bastion of Communism less than 100 miles from the US is not surprising when one considers his government’s achievements that included a dramatic increase in literacy, improvement in life expectancy, reduction in child mortality and excellent low cost health facilities.

The revolution came at great cost to Fidel’s family; they gave up the vast estates that they owned as a demonstration of their commitment to the cause, an act that so aggravated his sister Juanita that she left Cuba and would not even return for her brother’s funeral.

Autocratic leader

Cuba maintained its strong socialist outlook despite being so close to capitalism’s stronghold mainly because of its strong autocratic leader who was willing to walk his talk, even in the face of an embargo imposed on Cuba which forced the country into survival mode.

However, as is becoming clearer every day, pure socialism is impossible to sustain.

Leaders of family business should understand that socialism, no matter how well practised, is not the solution to the problems of inequality which societies face.

While it may produce heroic characters who, in essence, rob the rich to give to the poor, it is not sustainable because it goes against the manner in which human beings make decisions.

Socialism does nothing to dampen the greed inherent in human beings, will not provide the incentives that ensure optimal productivity and does not cushion the poor in society from bad economic decisions.

Outright theft

Greed, corruption and outright theft are not synonymous with capitalism; they are behavioural trends which all human beings are prone to regardless of their political or social ideology.