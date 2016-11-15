Cargo clearance now takes hours at Busia-Malaba border, says KRA

Magazines

Volumes of goods passing through Busia-Malaba border point of Kenya and Uganda have increased as the construction of Sh600 million World Bank funded One Stop Border Post nears completion.

The East African countries had passed a law to have one-stop border posts to ease movement of goods and people.

Records show that more than 1,000 trucks heading to different countries within the Great Lakes Region States are cleared at Malaba border daily.

John Gathatwa, the Kenya Revenue Authority chief manager, Western region, said this was due to faster movement of transit goods at the border where Kenya and Uganda Revenue Authorities (KRA/URA) are now operating under one roof.

“Cargo clearance is now faster from three days to less than two hours. This has greatly contributed to increase in cargo volumes,” Mr Gathatwa said during a site visit at the multi-million border stop.

A customs official who did not want to be named due to protocol said the number of trucks travelling to South Sudan through Malaba border have doubled to 500 as compared to previous years.

“It is true volume of goods passing through this border has increased tremendously because KRA and URA officers are now clearing goods in one verification bay” said the KRA official.

The reports come a week after the second East African Community Common Market Scorecard 2016 (CMS 2016) showed that partner states were yet to fully implement the common market protocols which were meant to boost the region’s trade.

It showed that Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi still run their trades as separate and distinct markets.

This was blamed on failure by individual states to lift legal barriers like recognition of business certificates from each other and double taxation. Mr Gathatwa challenged the clearing agents to embrace the East African Community (EAC) Protocol to reap from the regional market by setting up offices in other partner states.

Take advantage

“Most EAC clearing and forwarding businesses in Burundi are done by Kenyan clearing agents who have opened offices in Bujumbura to reap from the common market,” he said.

The remarks come few days after clearing agents were up in arms over the new rules that allow transit cargo to be cleared once at the port of Mombasa, saying the move has rendered them jobless.

Mr Gathatwa told the agents to think as EAC members and not as Kenyans and asked more businesses to take advantage of the efficiency.

Truck drivers at Malaba border said that the new system of KRA and URA officers operating jointly has made clearance easier.