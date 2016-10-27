Cashing in on Halloween

Magazines

Halloween decor at the Village Market in Nairobi. The tradition which falls on October 31 will be celebrated in different restaurants, bars and homes in Nairobi. PHOTO | CHARLES KAMAU

Halloween is upon us once again. The tradition might not have meant anything years ago in Kenya, but now pastry chefs, hotels, bars and costume designers are thinking outside-the-box to get locals to participate.

The tradition is slowing gaining foothold in Nairobi as entrepreneurs compete on who will organise the scariest Halloween party starting today evening.

Others are selling spooky sweets to delight the young, cupcakes, chocolates truffles and candle bags for outdoors. Choco Nest that makes home-made chocolates and sweets is among those selling Halloween-themed sweets for the season.

Fred Wanga, an official at Nairobi Art Centre, one of the places welcoming Halloween lovers, said that demand for the event forced them into organising one.

“We got a lot of requests from our clients and we had to do something about it. We also did not want to be left out as other parts of the world mark it,” he said.

Nairobi Art Centre

To mark the season, the art centre will be hosting parents and children today in the evening. Children will explore different ways of making mosaic, collage, three dimensional arts, drawing, painting, sketching and pottery using clay, activities themed in the season of spirits.

“Parents and children will bond over various games and activities like the trick and tree, drawing and painting,” said Fred.

Those without Halloween costumes can rent one from the art centre.

For last-minute shoppers, French supermarket chain Carrefour at The Hub in Karen has stocked Halloween costumes and accessories. Toy World is also selling fake blood.

Caramel Lounge

Bars like Forty Thieves Beach Bar and Bistro in Diani, Caramel Restaurant and Lounge and Best Western’s Ciroc Bar in Nairobi have gone with the mid-century feel with people expected to dress up in 40s and 80s-style. Revellers also get to enjoy discounted drinks.

Scary in the bush

For Halloween lovers seeking the bush experience, Storm’s Resort is set to take the event a notch higher. The Nanyuki hotel will host a scary night party in the bush besides quad-biking, four by four challenge and car games.