Celebrated fraud buster who enjoys wine and rearing goats

Bernard Muchere, the internal auditor who unearthed the Sh5 billion Health ministry scandal, describes himself as a committed civil servant and a fearless fraud buster. He has been intimidated many times and people have also attempted to compromise him.

When his report, detailing billions worth of questionable contracts awarded to dubious suppliers, was first published by this paper, his critics came out of the woodwork and did just about all they could to discredit Mr Muchere who is only two years to retirement age.

The magnitude of the Afya House scam may have shoved him to the public limelight, but Mr Muchere prefers anonymity.

He says that intimidation and attempts at compromising him by interested parties are normal encounters in the course of his professional duty.

“When God is using you, he gives you a heart that can endure all these things. When I picture people suffering as a result of fraud, I realise that I have a higher calling,” he says during an interview with the Business Daily.

Falling into temptation, he says, can leave the compromised party haunted for a very long time.

Mr Muchere says when an auditor is bribed with, say Sh10 million, to cover up theft of funds meant for buying vital medical equipment then 1,000 patients die, this should bother him.

“If this auditor uses that money to buy a house, he should in fact see himself sleeping in a thousand coffins,” says Mr Muchere, adding that he does not subscribe to the politics of sycophancy with the intention of pleasing the establishment.

Perhaps it is this hard stance against fraud and corruption that earned him recognition as an integrity champion during a recent anti-graft award ceremony.

His recognition happened during International Anti-Corruption Day (December 9), at a ceremony organised by civil society partners including Transparency International-Kenya, the Society for International Development and Mzalendo Trust.

The 58-year-old father of two says it has a taken a lot of sacrifice to become one of the best fraud busters in the world.

Born to peasant farmers on the slopes of Mt Kenya, he recalls a difficult life growing up with his parents struggling to put him and his nine siblings through school.

Today, he is the President of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, Kenya Chapter, a position he has held for three years now.

The association with a membership of 450 certified fraud examiners, comprises experts in prevention and deterring fraud schemes.