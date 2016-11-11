Celebrating good times at Kool and the Gang concert

Magazines

Kool and the Gang. PHOTO | COURTESY

There are few bands whose music transcends generations of music fans across different cultures of the world like Kool and the Gang. That is why the performance by the legendary American band in Nairobi this weekend has created excitement among music fans, old and young alike.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

This is the band whose most successful years were in the 1980s when they pumped out global hits that still reverberate today, notably the party anthem “Celebration.” This will be the second time Kool and the Gang perform in Kenya after the group played at an HIV/Aids awareness concert at Uhuru Park in October 2002.

Jazz band

The band’s history actually goes back to 1964 when they were formed as a teenage band originally called the Five Sounds, who then became the New Dimensions, the Jazziacs, Kool and the Flames and eventually Kool and the Gang in 1969. As one of their earlier names suggests, they started as a jazz band that crossed over to funk, R&B and soul.

Some of their earliest hits were “Summer Madness” (featured in the 1976 film “Rocky), “Hollywood Swinging,” “Jungle Boogie” (used in the film “Pulp Fiction”) and ‘Open Sesame (“Saturday Night Fever” movie soundtrack)

70 million albums

Then came the 1980s when every song that Kool and the Gang released turned into an anthem and made them the biggest selling band of any genre in that decade. Songs like “Fresh,” “Get down on it,” “Let’s go dancing (Oh la la)” “Too hot,” “Ladies Night,” “Joanna,” and “Cherish” remain timeless hits in many parts of the world and have kept the band relevant to this day.

Kool and the Gang has sold 70 million albums worldwide, enjoyed numerous chart hits and won a host of awards including two Grammy Awards and seven American Music Awards.

While the line up of musicians has changed through the years, four of the original eight members of the band are still together led by bassist Robert “Kool” Bell who started the group when he was just 14, and his brother, the saxophonist, Ronald Bell.

Other founder members still in the group are drummer George Brown and alto-saxophonist Dennis ‘D.T’ Thomas. A notable departure was that of James “J.T” Taylor who sang lead vocals on virtually all the big hits for the group from 1979 till he left for a solo career in 1988.

Kool and the Gang is one of the most sampled bands in history and their grooves have been turned into many of the hip-hop hits of the last two decades.

Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince (Will Smith) used the band’s “Summer Madness” for the 1991 single “Summertime” and P Diddy sampled “Holiday Swinging” to produce “Feel so good” for rapper Mase in 1997.

Through the years, Kool and the Gang has always thrived, like many bands of the same era, on a high-energy, big range of sound on stage and the band retains its signature bass grooves and horn section that will be a feature of the show in Nairobi with no less than 10 instrumentalists.

Hall of Fame

Kool and the Gang celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014 and were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.

They were even invited to the New York Stock Exchange to ring the closing bell as a special tribute to their achievements. Their list of accolades also includes an exhibition of the band at the new Museum of African American Art and Culture in Washington D.C that was opened by President Obama in September 2016.