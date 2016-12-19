Cereals traders reap as demand rises

Politics and policy

Farmers dry maize near Eldoret Grains Limited before selling to millers on November 28, 2016. The National Cereals and Produce Board is buying a 90kg bag at Sh3,000. FILE| NATION MEDIA GROUP

Cereals traders are recording booming business as demand rises and crop yields from regional States reduce due to erratic weather.

Maize farmers are reaping big from rising demand that pushed the cost of the commodity beyond the Sh3,000 offered by the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) as millers rush to purchase the produce to bolster their stock due to the anticipated shortage.

Rising demand for maize in South Sudan has also contributed to better prices especially in the country’s food basket of the North Rift.

Traders in the region are exporting maize to South Sudan through Uganda even as the government introduces measures to curb impending food shortage caused by depressed production this season.

“Maize prices are likely to increase further as the local and regional demand for the produce rises,” said Mr Patrick Langa’t, a food and agriculture expert.

The cereals board had by last week purchased approximately 410,000 bags of maize valued at Sh1.2 billion in the North Rift as price rivalry with private millers intensified.

While the NCPB targets to purchase up to 2 million bags at Sh3,000 per 90 kilo, some private millers and middlemen have raised the prices from Sh2,600 to Sh3,200 to bolster their stock to the relief of farmers who have for the last two years contended with low prices.

“We anticipated the maize deliveries to our buying centres to increase due to attractive prices offered and availability of funds to pay the farmers,” said Mr Newton Terer, the board managing director.

The Ministry of Agriculture has confirmed the rising demand for maize with Cabinet secretary Willy Bett warning that uncontrolled export of the produce will hurt the country’s food security situation.

“There is increased demand for maize and if unchecked the export of the produce will adversely affect the local food stocks,” warned Mr Bett.

Anticipated shortage

The country requires 3 million bags of maize for Strategic Grain Reserve (SGR) for emergencies such as famine. But the majority of maize farmers in the North Rift region are hoarding the produce owing to anticipated shortage.

Maize prices have increased in the last two months due to reduced supply, pushing the cost of living beyond the reach of most households.

A bag of maize is going for Sh3,000 up from Sh2,600 while that of wheat is selling at Sh3,600 up from Sh3,200 as most farmers reserve the crop to cushion themselves against the impending shortage.

“Food shortage is unavoidable as a result of erratic rainfall that interfered with smooth planting programme,” said Ms Susan Kong’ato from Sergoit, Uasin Gishu County.

She has 14 bags of maize which is sufficient for her family of five before the next crop is ready. “I consume an average of 10 bags but I have to keep the rest as security in case the next crop fails,” said Ms Kong’ato.