Politics and policy
Chad names candidate to contest Amina for top AU seat
Posted Wednesday, October 12 2016 at 15:48
In Summary
- The election of the members of the AU Commission held in Kigali this year was suspended since none of the three contenders obtained the required two-thirds majority, after seven rounds of voting.
Chad has nominated Foreign Affairs Minister Moussa Faki Mahamat to contest for the chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission.
He will face other candidates like Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, who has also been nominated for the top and influential post.
Consequently, the Central African country is also reaching out to other member states of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) to support the bid.
Speaking in Cameroon, Chadian Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke said he was the bearer of a sealed message from Ndjamena to Yaoundé in relation to Mr Mahamat’s candidature for the AU top job.
President Idriss Deby’s emissary told the media that the Chadian leader believes that Mr Mahamat's victory would be for the whole of the Central Africa sub-region.
The 56-year-old Mr Mahamat, who has been serving as the Sahel nation’s Foreign Affairs minister since 2008, was the country’s Prime Minister from June 2003 to February 2005.
The election of the members of the AU Commission held in Kigali, Rwanda in July 2016, was suspended since none of the three contenders for the Chairperson of the Commission obtained the required two-thirds majority, after seven rounds of voting.
Though the tenure of South Africa’s Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who has been at the commission’s helm since 2012 has expired, her successor would only be known after the election slated for January 2017.