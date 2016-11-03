Chamber, bourse partner to grow SMEs

Money Markets

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has entered into a partnership with Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) to facilitate the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The partnership will involve education programmes for the business community on capital markets products with a view to encouraging them to raise capital or participate as investors.

Speaking during the signing of an MoU in Nairobi, NSE chief executive Geoffrey Odundo said KNCCI’s experience and vast network across the country will facilitate training of county governments, civil servants and local investors, further deepening the capital markets.

“The signing of the MoU is in line with the NSE 2015-2019 strategic plan which strives to promote financial inclusion, boost liquidity and enhance continuous product innovation,” said Mr Odundo.

The chamber chief executive Matanda Wabuyele said the MoU will help ensure SMEs scale up and get listed on the NSE.

“KNCCI membership will benefit through capacity building sessions and access to a pool of investors,” said Mr Wabuyele. The co-operation will see NSE and the chamber participate in relevant events and activities hosted by each other.