Cheserem team lauds successes in health sector

The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) has named the health sector as one of the success stories of devolution, barely two months before its first crop of managers leave office.

Chairman Micah Cheserem said health facilities such as Machakos Hospital, Elgeyo Marakwet’s refurbished Iten Hospital and the intensive care unit at Embu Level 5 Hospital have significantly reduced “the national inequality pressure”.

The agency also cites Kitui County ambulances, the speed boat ambulances of Lamu and Samburu county’s incubators among the “successes” of devolution.

“These projects have reduced pressure on national health facilities.

“Today, more mothers are abandoning Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and Pumwani to seek services at the Machakos Hospital,” said Mr Cheserem in Nairobi at a luncheon organised by Kenya Institute of Management.

“In just three-and-a-half years since devolution kicked off, Machakos Hospital is already handling more deliveries than KNH and Pumwani.”

To the public, however, health sector comes across as one of the weakest aspects of devolution. It has been plagued with frequent strikes that at times leading to death of patients.

Poor facilities

Through their unions, doctors have frequently pushed for return of medical services function to the national government as salary delays and poor facilities lead to industrial unrest.

The CRA says medical services have proved that devolution works.

The commission’s long list of shining examples also include Bomet County’s oxygen plant, Kisii Hospital which boast well stock of drugs and the well-staffed Mandera Referral Hospital.

The agency also cites a number of social protection programmes initiated by counties, agricultural markets and processing plants and road grading, among services that communities have enjoyed since devolution kicked off.

On the other hand, devolution has faced setbacks including corruption as well as the turf wars pitting governors against their deputies, national government, county assemblies, senators and MPs.

“Generally, devolution is progressing well,” said Kinuthia Wamwangi, who headed the disbanded Transition Authority.