Chief Justice Maraga vows to act on case backlog

Politics and policy

Supreme Court judges Njoki Ndung'u, Jackton Ojwang, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Chief Justice David Maraga, Mohamed Ibrahim and Smokin Wanjala at the Supreme Court of Kenya on November 14, 2016. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Chief Justice David Maraga has vowed to institute reforms in the judicial system in order to clear thousands of pending court cases.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Speaking during the inauguration of a High Court and installation of a judge in Kabarnet, Baringo County, Justice Maraga said there was a backlog of 490,000 cases pending in Kenyan courts, a situation he said was unacceptable.

He also said that one of the systems to be introduced soon is an e-filing system that would enable litigants to trace the movement of their court files adding that it would curb the current pandemic of missing files and documents.

The Chief Justice promised to root out corruption and improve services to the citizens by the Judiciary, which he said was notorious for the glacial pace of court proceedings.

“We are also prepared during this electioneering year and we promise to handle any cases of petitions which will be brought to us. We want to ensure within one year that there will be no election dispute,” said Mr Maraga.

Close files

He said there is a plan to close files of cases that have stalled for close to 20 years.

He said that it was unacceptable for cases to stall for such a long time noting that if possible it should not last more than three years.

He also warned Kenyans against possible election violence. He said politicians should settle poll-related grievances through the courts instead of inciting supporters to cause chaos.

Justice Maraga warned Kenyans to stop settling defilement cases out of court, noting that some communities prefer to settle cases like rape and defilement in kangaroo courts. Instead, he said, the culprits should be made to face the law.

“There are a lot of provisions touching on the rights of children in the new constitutional dispensation and we warn parents who condone violation of children’s rights that stern action will be taken against them,” said Maraga.

The Supreme Court president also installed the Kabarnet High Court judge Justice Edward Mureithi.

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi who also attended the inauguration also asked the Judiciary to quickly conclude judgements for inmates to ease congestion in prisons.

He said that prisons are overstretched because half of inmates are remandees awaiting judgement.