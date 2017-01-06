Chinese contractor urges locals to avoid railway corridor

Politics and policy

A section of the Standard Gauge Railway running through Makueni County. FILE PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The Chinese contractor building the new railway line has cautioned residents neighbouring the infrastructure to stay away from it to be safe.

In a campaign that China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) started on Friday, residents along the Nairobi-Mombasa section of the railway line are warned that the railway corridor is out of bounds for locals.

In notices mounted in market centres along the Standard Gauge Railway project in Makueni County that are addressed to residents, CRBC notes that while the railway line is fully enclosed, "some residents along the line, unaware of the danger inside the railway corridor, trespass, walk, sit, lie, play, graze livestock, watch the construction within the railway corridor, and even vandalise railway facilities.

"All these behaviours may bring about irreversible loss of life and property," reads the notices written both in English and Mandarin.

Accompanied by local administrators, CRBC officials addressed residents in Kinyambu, Kiunduani and Makindu townships and urged them to heed the notices to avoid injuries and train accidents once the railway line becomes operational.

Safety campaign

The safety campaign targets motorists, pedestrians, school-going children and pastoral communities.

"While passing a level crossing, strictly comply with the practice of 'stop, watch, and then cross', and pedestrians and automobiles are prohibited to cut in.

"Pedestrians should take a flyover to pass a railway line, rather than cross the track in a rush before trains or go under trains that stop there," reads the notices in part.

The campaign also calls upon parents and schools to ensure that children do not romp on the railway line or around the railway station yards to avoid injuries.

School-going children are prohibited from crossing the railway tracks directly and instead should go through existing culverts and pedestrian fly overs, directs the notice.

Pastoral communities are warned against grazing their animals within the railway corridor.

Auxiliary installations