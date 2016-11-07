Choices we make clear signals of our competence, character

Magazines

“Life is made up of moments and choices. Not all of them matter, or have any lasting impact. Then there’s a different kind of moment. One when things are irrevocably changed by a choice we make. A moment we will play endlessly in our minds on lonely nights and empty days so we explain it to ourselves, justify it enough to sleep. And then we bury it deep, so deep we can almost pretend it never happened. But as much as we wish it were different, the truth is our worlds are sometimes balanced on choices we make and the secrets we keep.”

– Jessi Kirby

Have you ever heard of the story about a pregnant deer? If no, it’s such a beautiful story. It’s a short and simple story that carries the whole essence of life.

In a forest, a pregnant deer is about to give birth. She finds a remote grass field near a strong-flowing river. This seems a safe place.

Suddenly her labour pains begin. At the same moment, dark clouds gather around and lightning starts a forest fire.

She looks to her left and sees a hunter with his bow extended pointing at her. To her right, she spots a hungry lion approaching her.

What can the pregnant deer do? She is in labour! What will happen? Will the deer survive? Will she give birth to a fawn? Will the fawn survive? Or will everything be burnt by the forest fire?

Will she perish to the hunters’ arrow? Will she die a horrible death at the hands of the hungry lion approaching her?

She is constrained by the fire on the one side and the flowing river on the other while boxed in by her natural predators. What does she do?

She has many moments flashing right in front of her eyes, but it is time for her to make a choice. And guess what choice she makes? She focuses on giving birth to a new life.

The sequence of events that follows are: Lightning strikes and blinds the hunter. He releases the arrow, which zips past the deer and strikes the hungry lion.

It starts to rain heavily and the forest fire is slowly doused by the rain. The deer gives birth to a healthy fawn.

In our lives too, there come many moments of choice when we are confronted on all sides with negative thoughts and obscure possibilities. Some thoughts are so powerful that they overcome and overwhelm us.

There are many simple lessons that we can learn from this story.

One, the moment of choice is the moment of truth. It’s the testing point of our character and competence. In fact, it is our choices that show us what we truly are, far more than our abilities.