Christmas spending lifts Kenya’s business sentiment

Money Markets

Christmas shopping. Both domestic and foreign demand for goods rose in December. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Christmas spending lifted Kenya’s business sentiment in December with traders reporting they had received more orders amid rising demand, separate monthly surveys by two banks showed on Thursday.

The Standard Chartered MNI Business Sentiment Indicator (BSI) for Kenya rose to 62.4 in December from 57.5 in November as a result.

“This was the second-highest reading of 2016 and was likely driven by seasonally stronger demand and production in the lead-up to Christmas,” said the bank.

According to the poll, businesses reported that activity was slightly stronger.

Four of the five indicators which comprise the headline indicator — new orders, production, supplier delivery times and employment — increased in December, while the fifth component (order backlogs) was broadly unchanged.

“Both domestic and foreign demand rose robustly in December. New orders, indicating domestic demand, rose 10 per cent to 70.3 from 63.9 in November. Export orders, indicating external demand, increased 3.4 per cent month-on-month. Stronger demand also resulted in higher production; both production and productive capacity improved in December,” said StanChart.

Separately, the Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed private-sector activity rose in December after new orders for companies increased at the fastest pace in 11 months.

The index rose to 54.1 from 53.3 in November, well above the 50 point which marks growth.

Strong demand

“Strong domestic and external demand led to an improvement in business operating conditions during the festive period,” a report by Reuters quoted Jibran Qureishi, regional economist for East Africa at the bank, saying.

The Stanbic Bank survey found orders placed with private companies accelerated at their fastest pace in nearly a year, driving hiring as businesses raced to meet demand.

“Job growth rose to a 10-month high as firms scrambled to increase headcount in order to mitigate backlogs that have been building up over the past couple of months,” Mr Qureishi was quoted saying. Costs of production rose, the survey found, pointing to potential inflationary pressures this year, he said. Despite business sentiment rising, the StanChart MNI poll showed that worrisome trends remain.

For instance, 10 of 15 future expectations indicators fell in December compared to the previous month, according to the findings.

“In December, more firms expected that demand, production and profitability were likely to fall in the first few months of 2017, in line with our view that Kenya is likely to experience slower growth in 2017, following recent robust performance,” said Razia Khan, Standard Chartered Bank’s chief economist for Africa.