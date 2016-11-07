City Hall risks losing Sh230m in Utawala road row with KDF

Politics and policy

City Hall has told the court that it risks losing Sh230 million in an unfolding row with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) over a link road connecting Utawala and Kayole residential estates.

City Hall has sued the KDF for restricting civilians from using the link road, and now claims that it has already awarded a multi-million shilling tender for upgrade of the road to Nyoro Construction Company.

Acting county secretary Robert Ayisi says in court documents that Nyoro is to tarmac the road to ease access for the area’s residents. He says the KDF has illegally dug a deep trench across the Mihango Road link and deployed armed soldiers at the site.

The KDF on Monday asked for a one day adjournment to prepare for the hearing, but has not yet filed a response to the suit in court.

“City Hall noting the instrumentality served by this access road commenced several maintenance and improvement actions with respect to the road. On April 12, 2016 the applicant executed a contract worth Sh230 million to oversee the construction of a tarmac road along the Mihango Road link.”

City Hall has attached as evidence in the suit a letter awarding Nyoro Construction the tender, and an agreement with the contractor.

“By unilaterally digging the trench without consultation with City Hall, the KDF acted illegally. Worse still, the KDF and Ministry of Defence have illegally deployed armed officers at the trench to guard against filling up of the trench by the public and City Hall.

The respondents have also restrained City Hall’s constructors from further performing their function of maintaining a county road,” Dr Ayisi holds.

City Hall now says that the Mihango Road has been in existence for over 30 years and is the most convenient route for Kayole and Mihango residents to the central business districts.